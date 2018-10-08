Libya Calls for More International Support, Coordinated Through the United Nations

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Libya called on the international community for more assistance on Friday, stressing that a coordinated response was needed, channelled through the United Nations.

Mohamed Taha Siala, was addressing the General Assembly's annual debate, on behalf of the President of the Council of the Government of National Accord, Faiez Mustafa Serraj, who was unable to be in New York due to the dire security situation facing the country.

Since the ouster of leader Muammar Gadaffi in 2011, the country descended into factional conflict, widespread instability and a humanitarian and economic crisis. This month, thousands of residents in the capital Tripoli, had to flee heavy fighting between militias, as basic services such as electricity and water supplies, broke down.

Mr. Siala acknowledged that the country continues to be mired in violence and terrorist attacks, but pointed to several gains, including a road map featuring an approach to national reconciliation that opens the way to a revamped, modern State.

Overcoming the political deadlock is essential, he continued, commending efforts to find solutions to various challenges. Despite the lack of progress on implementing the road map, he said the Government of National Accord supported any initiative that promotes a political solution and has engaged in dialogue with parties to end the impasse.

The Foreign Minister noted the increase in registered voters and the allocation of Government funds for upcoming elections.

He condemned the recent attacks in Tripoli, calling on concerned parties to respect the current ceasefire, adding that perpetrators will be brought to justice.

He added that security and stability were priorities that must be backed by the international community, and asked that the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) be transformed into one that would help with a response. He said that the terrorist group Da'esh continued to have a presence in the country, exploiting Libya's natural resources, but Government efforts were being made to drive the group out once and for all.

He said legislation was being passed to rebuild national unity and address the country's many challenges. Emphasizing the need to ensure women's empowerment, he reiterated the Government's commitment to uphold human rights.

Addressing Libya's position as a major transit route for sub-Saharan Africans seeking to move north in search of work or asylum in Europe, he said the Government was working to resolve the issues of lawless detention centres and trafficking, but needed more international help. He commended the forthcoming intergovernmental conference to adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, being held in Marrakech, Morocco, in December.

Full statement available here.