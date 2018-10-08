8 October 2018

South Africa: Phehlukwayo - Zimbabwe Not Dropping Our Standards

Proteas allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo says there is benefit in playing against Zimbabwe, despite the difference in quality between the sides.

The Proteas had little trouble in beating their southern African neighbours 3-0 in the recently-completed ODI series, while attention this week turns to a three-match T20I series that gets underway on Tuesday in East London.

With less than a year to go until the World Cup in England, questions have been raised over how much the Proteas can really grow from hosting Zimbabwe, who failed to qualify for next year's tournament.

But Phehlukwayo says that any time playing competitive cricket is time well spent for the Proteas.

"The benefit of playing any team is being on the field," He said.

"It doesn't matter who the opposition is, the standards do not drop.

"I don't think it really matters ... it is self-pressure and you have to put in the performance and the work.

"You pay respect to any team you play against, because they could come and have a good performance. You still have to execute your skills on the day.

"T20 is the type of format where everybody is in the game, and it doesn't matter where you are ranked. You just need two guys to perform ... it's an exciting format."

Play on Tuesday starts at 18:00 .

