South Africa: Shaun Bartlett to Join Bafana Coaching Staff

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter may be forced to reshuffle his playing squad after further injuries to two players.

Baxter also announced that South African footballing legend Shaun Bartlett is set to join his coaching staff.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thopelo Morena will likely miss both AFCON 2019 fixtures against the Seychelles after pulling up with a hamstring injury in a pre-match warm-up against Bidvest Wits.

Orlando Pirates' Vincent Pule is also a doubt with Baxter confirming that both players will be assessed by the team's medical department before deciding on further action.

"We're going to have the players scanned," Baxter said.

"After that we will make a call whether we need to call up replacements."

"Shaun will also be joining the coaching staff on a game-by-game basis, this will give us a chance at first to see if he likes us and if we in turn like him.

Bartlett, is Bafana Bafana's second highest goalscorer behind only Benni McCarthy, with 29 goals in 74 appearances.

Bafana Bafana welcome Seychelles to the FNB Stadium on October 13 before the return-leg on October 16.

Kick-off is at 15:00.

FULL BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Darren Keet (Wits)

Defenders

Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Motjeka Madisha, *Thopelo Morena (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Hlatshwayo, S'Fiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi (all Wits)

Midfielders

Aubrey Modiba, Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena (both SuperSport United), Hlompho Kekana, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Lebogang Maboe (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford, England), *Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates)

Strikers

Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp, France), Dino Ndlovu (Hangzhou, China), Percy Tau (Royal Union, Belgium), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg, France), Phakamani Mahlambi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

