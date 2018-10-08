28 September 2018

Catholic Information Service for Africa (Nairobi)

Africa: Bishops Condemn Violation of Rights of Migrants in Northern Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tangier — The Regional Episcopal Conference of North Africa (CERNA) has condemned violation of rights of migrants and those on migration in the region.

In their statement issued on September 26, at the end of their Plenary Assembly held in Tangier, Morocco, they said the situation, "... questions our solidarity with those who suffer and more broadly the respect due to all human beings, whatever their situation", reported Lacroix.

The CERNA region has Morocco and Libya which are major transit zones of migrants from Sub-Saharan African countries to Europe.

The bishops called for cooperation from member countries in addressing the issue which has caused suffering in the region.

"We commit our solidarity in acts towards them (migrants) in which we recognize the suffering face of Christ our Lord," they said.

They called for better identification of the needy in society in reply to Popes Francis' August 20, letter on the need for vigilance in protection of children and vulnerable people.

In their statement, the bishops proposed interreligious dialogue, a major issue in the region where Christians are minority, as a way of promoting equity.

"Developments in our societies in North Africa are increasingly debating the recognition of religious pluralism and freedom of conscience," they said.

During their September 23 to 26 plenary meeting, the bishops received a delegation of the Commission for Migration (CEMI) of the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) led by Auxiliary Bishop of Rome Bishop Guerino Di Tora and Archbishop of Agrigento Cardinal Francesco Montenegro who are also concerned about the situation of migrants in the region.

The Regional Episcopal Conference of North Africa led by Archbishop Paul Desfarges of the Catholic Archdiocese of Algiers covers Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia and Western Sahara.

Africa

U.S. Has New Investment Plan to Counter China

US President Donald Trump is expected within days to approve an initiative to overhaul the US investment strategy in… Read more »

Read the original article on CISA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Catholic Information Service for Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.