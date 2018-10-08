Tunisia: Salvini Calls Tunisia a Model of Democracy, Eyes Promoting New Investments

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia is "a model of democracy for all of Africa and for that reason Italy is ready to support it with determination even in the face of terrorist threats and to bolster relations by encouraging new investments", reported Italian news agency ANSA, quoting Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini, on the eve of his visit to Tunisia.

"The Italian-Tunisian relations are excellent and the meetings will be an opportunity to expand the cultural and economic political relations between the two countries, with the aim of promoting new Italian investments and supporting the 800 Italian companies operating in Tunisia and providing 63,000 direct jobs in addition to industrial production, "added the Minister of the Interior.

Matteo Salvini affirmed that "it will be fundamental to strengthen the broad cooperation in the field of security since Tunisia is the country which, with Italy, has been strongly impacted by the Libyan crisis".

"Fighting illegal migration is a priority shared by both countries to fight criminal groups that get richer with illegal flows and avoid tragedies at sea," the Italian Minister said in conclusion.

Matteo Salvini is expected Thursday in Tunis where he will make a working visit at the head of a delegation composed of his aids.