Zimbabwe: Ebrahim Gets New Canterbury Coaching Role

Dion Ebrahim, the former Zimbabwe Test cricketer and national vice-captain, continues to make strides within the coaching ranks in New Zealand after being appointed assistant coach at one of the top first-class cricket sides in that country, Canterbury, ahead of the start of the 2018-2019 season.

The 38-year-old Bulawayo-born cricketer, who previously served as Canterbury's performance squad coach, was recently elevated to the first team where he will work with the club's newly-appointed head coach Brendon Donkers.

Canterbury believe the former Zimbabwe international will bring a wealth of experience to the side having already contributed immensely at the second most successful domestic team in New Zealand history in his previous role as high performance coach since 2015.

"Ebrahim, a former Zimbabwe international, brings plenty of experience at the elite level and a fresh set of innovative thinking and enthusiasm for the game going forward," Canterbury said in a statement on their official website.

"Ebrahim's former role at Canterbury Cricket was high performance squad coach where he developed a strong programme for our underage cricketers who were involved in Under-19 & 17 teams as well as senior & junior performance squads. Dion has built these programmes up well the past three years he has been in this role. Our youngest contracted player Fraser Sheat has been through this pathway and many others are now involved in the Canterbury 'A' Programme," read the statement on the website.

Canterbury Cricket chief executive Jez Curwin lauded Ebrahim as a "talented coach" and believes he will form a solid partnership with Donkers, who took over the role from Gary Stead, the newly-appointed New Zealand national team head coach.

"Dion is a talented coach and we are delighted that he has accepted the opportunity to become our Canterbury men's assistant coach. I think Brendon and Dion will make a great team and we are all looking forward to seeing how they are going to take the team and programme forward," Curwin said.

Ebrahim played 26 Tests and 82 ODIs for Zimbabwe between 2001 and 2005, where he made a name for himself as a reliable right-handed top-order batsman who was very quick between the wickets and a superb fielder in the covers.

While he was not a casualty of the initial row triggered by the dismissal of Heath Streak in 2004, he was controversially not offered a new contract at the end of 2005 and as a result turned his back on the team and opted to play abroad.

A successful spell in England led to Ebrahim moving to New Zealand, where he played for Taranaki in the Hawke Cup and got his first taste of coaching with New Plymouth Boys' High School.

Ebrahim is married to New Zealand national women's cricket team player Kate Ellen Broadmore.