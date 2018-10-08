7 October 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Air Namibia Plane Impounded in Harare, Passengers Stranded

Tagged:

Related Topics

Harare — 38 Air Namibia passengers were left stranded in Harare Friday morning after the aircraft they were scheduled to travel in was impounded by Zimbabwean officials.

Air Namibia confirmed that one of the aircraft it was leasing from West Air was impounded in Harare as a result of a pending court case brought by four Zimbabwean nationals against Air Namibia.

"By law, leased equipment is not subject to attachment," Air Namibia spokesperson Paul Nakawa said.

The aircraft was later released, and the passengers flown to Namibia Saturday morning.

Nakawa added that the passengers were provided with accommodation and food.

However, this some passengers had made their own accommodation arrangements as they were not informed of Air Namibia's arrangements.

"Air Namibia is busy engaging a Lawyer in Zimbabwe to attend to the matter and to advise the airline further, as well as addressing the issue of attaching or not attaching a leased equipment," Nakawa said.

The airline is being sued for UD$1 million by a Zimbabwean family.

Chenjerai Mawumba, his wife Juliana Magombedze and their three minor children, say they were denied access to travel to Turkey by the Namibian airline's officials.

According to the court papers, after procuring travel insurance policy, Mawumba said he made reservations for three rooms at Sheraton Istanbul Atakoy Hotel in Turkey for six nights after which on February 15, 2017 he purchased five economy class tickets for air carriage by Air Namibia to Istanbul.

On the same date, Mawumba said he together with his family boarded Air Namibia at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare bound for Windhoek in Namibia where they intended to catch another Air Namibia flight that would eventually take them to Turkey through Frankfurt, Germany.

However, upon arrival at the Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek, Mawumba said his family expected to be transferred to another flight, but was advised by Air Namibia officials that they were not permitted to travel to Turkey because of their Zimbabwean nationality.

Mawumba further said his family was detained at the airport for close to three days without being offered food and accommodation adding "we endured the most horrifying time of our lives without the slightest access to basic amenities."

Zimbabwe

Taxi Operators Hike Fares

The worsening fuel shortage gripping the country has seen commuter operators hiking fares in Midlands cities. Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.