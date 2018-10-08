Harare football giants CAPS United enhanced their chances of finishing what has been a difficult season with some silverware after progressing to the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup following a penalty shootout win over Chapungu at Ascot stadium yesterday.

The match had ended in a 0-0 draw in regulation time as both sides battled for a spot in the last four of the competition before CAPS United held their nerve to secure a crucial 4-3 a nail-biting penalty shootout.

The Green Machine were the dominant side on the day as they created a number of chances in either half, but found Chapungu goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, who was brilliant all afternoon, unyielding.

CAPS United's best chance of the first half fell to in-form midfielder Wisdom Mutasa after the former Dynamos starlet beat the Chapungu offside trap, but his shot was acrobatically saved by the big goalkeeper.

Shumba also denied Nigerian import Abasirim Chidiebere on the stroke of half-time after he had been picked unmarked inside the box by Milton Ncube.

Veteran defender Method Mwanjale also saw his well-taken freekick outside the box collide against the cross bar. Clive Rupiya, on the other hand, forced a save from Prosper Chigumba, which was the airmen's best chance of the first stanza.

Lloyd Chitembwe, the CAPS United gaffer, praised his charges for a brave show.

"Like I predicted, this was always going to be a difficult task for us and I am happy that we got a positive result," he said.

"We created so many chances in both halves, but we did not score. "We are going into the next stage and we cannot say we are going to be the eventual winners until we play the last game.

"So, as it stands, we have to remain focused until the next game and also make sure that we win the remaining games in the league."

His counterpart Rodwell Dhlakama was disappointed with the result, but said they were saving their energies for the relegation dogfight.

"We lost and it's part of football. We would have loved to win this game," he said.

Chapungu... ... ... ... ... .0

CAPS United... ... ... ... .0

(CAPS United win 4-3 after penalty shootout)