Maputo — With the former rebel movement Renamo in power, the municipality of Sussundenga, in the central Mozambican province of Manica, will change for the better, promised Eduardo Leite, a member of the Renamo National Council, on Saturday.

On the penultimate day of the municipal election campaign, Renamo marched through several neighbourhoods of Sussundenga, promising better municipal management. Leite urged the voters to believe in the Renamo programme for governance, and vote for the party and its mayoral candidate, Paulo Tafura.

Leite told the residents "don't be deceived. For many years your lives have not changed. The time has come to think about change. Try another party, try Renamo because it always fought for the welfare of Mozambicans".

He said Renamo will guarantee jobs for the youth of Sussundenga, will provide more drinking water, electricity and better transport and improve the access roads. He did not say how all this would be financed.

"Here we know you don't have water", said Leite. "You depend on obsolete water sources that are a long way from where you live. If you vote for Renamo, this and other problems will be solved, because Renamo is committed to the welfare of the population".

When he visited Sussundenga markets, Leite said that if Renamo wins next Wednesday's municipal elections "priority will also go to the market sellers. We will establish the conditions so that you have a line of credit which can benefit your business".

To achieve this line of credit, he said, Renamo would work with the banks to ensure that loans became available for small scale traders.