Kenya: Jowie's Parents Have Never Met His Celebrity Fiancée Jacque Maribe - Video

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
Citizen TV journalist Jackie Maribe when she was arraigned in Kiambu on October 1, 2018 over the murder of Monica Kimani.
By Mwende Kasujja

The parents of Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, the prime suspect in the murder of Monica Kimani, have revealed that they never their son's celebrity girlfriend Citizen TV's Jacque Maribe.

Jowie's father and mother spoke to NTV in their first media interview since their son was linked to the gruesome murder of Monica in Kilimani.

The parents confessed to visiting their son at Kijabe Hospital where he had been admitted with a bullet wound, a day after the murder.

They also visited Jowie at Muthaiga Police Station, but only learnt of his arrest through television.

At the police station. their son confessed to being a schoolmate to the deceased.

NEVER MET MARIBE

In the interview, Jowie's said their son had told them of his engagement with Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe, though they never met her before or after the engagement.

The parents were however aware that their son moved into Maribe's home in Lan'gata after their engagement.

"Tuliongea na yeye (Maribe) kwa simu lakini hatujawahi ongea moja kwa moja. Aliniambia anahama wakae pamoja ndio wapange mipango yao pamoja," the father explained.

The mother explained how Jowie used to drop off Maribe's son to school and later drive the TV anchor to work.

She added that the two had planned to get married after Jowie sets up his security company that was in the works.

"Hata Jacque mwenyewe sijawahi muona hapa, alinielezea ukitaka kumuona anakuaga Citizen TV anakujanga Fridays," the mother said.

Kenya

