South Sudan: #TheProfiteers - Outrage After KTN Fails to Air Exposé On South Sudan Plunder

Kenyans online are protesting KTN's last minute cancellation of the airing of an investigative piece on South Sudan leaders' alleged looting and stashing their wealth in Nairobi and Kampala.

The TV station had run promotional posts ahead of Sunday's scheduled airing only to announce a postponement with no new date.

The exposé was done by John Allan Namu's Africa Uncensored. It exposed the lavish lifestyles of South Sudanese leaders funded by illegal dealings reportedly transacted through Kenyan banks.

CAUGHT ON TAPE

Namu posed as a Kenyan businessman interested in importing 20 trucks of teak wood from South Sudan. In the process, he captures a government official on tape asking him for a bribe amounting to thousands of US dollars.

The journalist also detailed bank transactions of government officials amounting to thousands of US dollars that were way above their annual pay.

Namu, while announcing the cancellation of The Profiteers, said KTN differed with him on giving an adversely mentioned official an opportunity to respond.

"They were largely happy with the story, but wanted to remove certain parts of it as they sought comment from an adversely mentioned person. We disagreed, given that we had already sought fair comment from this person. So we differ with the decision by @KTNNews to hold the story, but we respect it. They have their platform, and we have ours.

"MACHINATIONS OF ELITE"

"We feel that we have met the threshold for it to be seen by the public, and for the public to judge it on its own merit. I know that this move may mean that fewer people get to see the story. That doesn't matter to me. What matters is that we are not held back by the machinations of the elite, and their creeping influence in the media," he wrote.

Online, Kenyans were outraged and called out the media outlet while sharing the YouTube link for users to watch the story.

What happens when what's meant to profit a country ends up profiting a few?

Watch #TheProfiteers tonight at 10:30PM on @KTNNews or stream live via https://t.co/dNrg0Txaly pic.twitter.com/BGJMyYMUCG

- KTN News (@KTNNews) October 7, 2018

Why is there so much greed in Africa????

Watching #TheProfiteers is very emotional,... ... @KTNNews shame on you for not keeping your promise!!!!! Thank God @johnallannamu was brave enough to upload it on YouTube.

- Wanjiru Kung'u (@Miss_Gina_Kungu) October 7, 2018

Just watched #TheProfiteers by @johnallannamu . Unfortunate that @KTNKenya chose not to publish and broadcast what in my opinion would have been in public interest. So many legitimate questions on role of KE banks, as well as #TheProfiteers local (KE) Patrons and Protectors.

- Donald Mogeni (@DonaldMogeni) October 7, 2018

They can't stop reggae. Watch it on youtube.#TheProfiteers pic.twitter.com/FqJNKLKbNg

- Geordie Wainaina (@Geordie_Njoroge) October 7, 2018

#TheProfiteers A case of media houses controlling what they want to feed us. @KTNNews Nobody can stop reggae! The documentary has been uploaded on YouTube, you all can watch it now. Good job @johnallannamu and team #Accountability

- ROSE MWELU (@mwelu_rose) October 7, 2018

The problem with #TheProfiteers was too much advertising throughout the week. SS warlords had enough time to plan how to sabotage. next time show it immediately or upload on YouTube unedited

- Mark Philo (@markphilo) October 7, 2018