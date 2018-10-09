Kenya: DPP Orders Prosecution of Maribe, Jowie for Monica's Murder

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation

Citizen TV journalist Jackie Maribe when she was arraigned in Kiambu on October 1, 2018 over the murder of Monica Kimani.

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered criminal charges against TV anchor Jacque Maribe and her boyfriend Joseph Irungu alias Jowie over the murder of Monica Kimani.

DPP Noordin Haji says there is sufficient evidence to warrant charges against the two.

"I have independently reviewed the evidence so far on record and am satisfied that there exists a prima facie case to warrant criminal prosecution against the following individuals, for the offense of Murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code. Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie and Jacqueline Wanjiru Maribe," he said.

Haji said that he came to the decision after reviewing a copy of the police file forwarded to him by a team of prosecutors investigating the incident.

"I have therefore directed that they be immediately be arraigned before the High Court and charged accordingly," he stated.

Monica was killed in her Apartment in Milimani on the night of September 20, on arrival from Juba, South Sudan where she operated their family business.

After reviewing CCTV footage, Police indicated that they are following crucial leads that may lead to identification of the second suspect whom they believe was with Jowie the night of the murder.

Jowie was using Maribe's car on the night of the incident and according to images captured on CCTV cameras, he was not alone.

Multiple witnesses have since affirmed to detectives that Jowie was at Monica's apartment in Kilimani on the night she was killed.

Detectives have also established that Jowie, who was wearing a kanzu, used an ID card belonging to a security guard to gain entry to the apartments at Lamuria Gardens.

The guard who has since been questioned said his ID card went missing at a construction site a few days before Monica was killed.