9 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: TV Anchor Jacque Maribe, Fiancé Jowie to Be Charged With Murder

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
Citizen TV journalist Jackie Maribe when she was arraigned in Kiambu on October 1, 2018 over the murder of Monica Kimani.
By Elvis Ondieki

Television journalist Jacque Maribe will face murder charges alongside her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie following the death of businesswoman Monica Kimani in Nairobi last month.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji said he has sanctioned murder charges against the duo after reviewing the evidence gathered by detectives so far.

"I am satisfied that there exists a prima facie case to warrant criminal prosecution," Mr Haji stated. "I have therefore directed that they be immediately arraigned before the High Court and charged accordingly."

By excluding Mr Brian Kassaine, the other suspect in police custody over Ms Kimani's September 19 murder at Lamuria Gardens, it means he will be a State witness in the case against the couple.

