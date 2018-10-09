9 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Adelabu Joins Campaign for Home-Based Players in Super Eagles

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Ifetoye

Former International, Adegoke Adelabu is worried by the continuous dependence on foreign-based players by Super Eagles' handlers in the on-going African Cup of Nations qualifying series in which Nigeria will meet Libya on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Enyimba's goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa is the only home-based player in the 24-man squad chosen by Coach Gernot Rohr for the matches against the North Africans. That situation, according to Adelabu, is despicable and should be corrected.

Speaking to The Guardian yesterday, Adelabu said he stopped showing interest in the country's football as a result of the state of the nation's league, where plying their trade in the league are seen as inferior to their compatriots abroad.

"Sincerely, I have lost touch with the Super Eagles set up. I do not know how far they have recovered from their shock exit from the World Cup in Russia. I do not know whether they have new players they can rely on to make it better.

"I do not know if they have actually fashioned out how the team needs to play and not always relying on foreign-based professionals each time there are international matches. We need to create our own football philosophy and I think the earlier we settled down to do this the better it will for us," he said. The former IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan star advised against gambling with team selection, saying there should be a set standard for any player invited to the national team.

"We should know our standard and know how we produce players, which is the most important thing. We cannot continue to invite players from one place to another just because they are playing professional football here and there.

"I do not know how many home players are there in the Super Eagles of today. When I look at our league, I begin to wonder if this is how things will continue to go. If we can get all our players from abroad then I think anybody can coach our Eagles.

"As a sport scientist, I see it as disheartening that we cannot get what we want from the league because by now we should be able to produce sufficient players and only invite one or two players based abroad," he said.

Nigeria

Ruling Party Mocks Saraki Over Crashed Presidential Run

The All Progressives Congress has taunted Senate President Bukola Saraki over his dismal run for the presidency of… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.