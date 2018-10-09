9 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Oxfam Says Africans At Risk of Climate-Induced Hunger, Poverty

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Pablo Tosco, Oxfam
This time, they would do things differently. Rather than taking a top-down approach, the government initiated a multi-year process that engaged all those with a stake in land governance, including farmers, herders, women's producer groups, customary leaders, and government officials.
By Bertram Nwannekanma and Chinedum Uwaegbulam

Unless African governments take swift action against global warming, millions of people in the continent are in danger of being pushed into poverty and hunger.

Oxfam International, an amalgamation of 20 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working with partners in over 90 countries to end the injustices that cause poverty, raised the alarm yesterday.

This followed a new report released yesterday by the global scientific authority on climate change, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).In the report, IPCC said that the planet would reach the crucial threshold of 1.50C (2.70F) above pre-industrial levels by 2030, precipitating the risk of extreme drought, wildfires, floods and food shortages for hundreds of millions of people.

The date, which falls within the lifetime of many people alive today, is based on current levels of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.The report makes it clear that climate change is here already - and that what comes next could be even worse, unless urgent international action is taken.

Co-chair of IPCC Working Group I, Panmao Zhai, said: "One of the key messages that come out very strongly from this report is that we are already seeing the consequences of one degree Celsius of global warming through more extreme weather, rising sea levels and diminishing Arctic Sea ice, among other changes."

But providing African and Nigerian perspective to the report, pan-Africa Director of Oxfam International, Mr. Apollos Nwafor, said: "Climate change has set our planet on fire and millions are already feeling the impact. The IPCC just showed that things could get much worse."

According to him, settling for two degrees would be a death sentence for people in many parts of Africa."The faster governments embrace the renewable energy revolution and move to protect communities at risk, the more lives and livelihoods that will be spared."A hotter Africa is a hungrier Africa," he said.

Nwafor stressed that rice and wheat yields could fall by up to 25 per cent due to global warming, and that at 1.5 degrees, Lagos in Nigeria could become a new heat-stressed city like Delhi in India.

Nigeria

Armed Militia in NE Nigeria Releases 833 Child Soldiers - UNICEF

The U.N. Children’s Fund reports a local militia fighting Boko Haram Islamists in northeast Nigeria has released… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.