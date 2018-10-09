8 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: U.S. Governor Declares October 6 'Wizkid Day'

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: The Guardian
Wizkid

As part of a conscious effort to honor and celebrate the lifetime musical achievements of popular Nigerian pop music star, Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, Mark Dayton, Governor of Minnesota, United State of American has declared October 6 of every year as 'Wizkid Day.

According to the document which was officially signed, stamped and sealed by the governor, the reason behind the declaration was to honour the 'Nowo' crooner for his laudable achievements in music and for his role as a culture influencer.

Some of his achievements, include recently becoming the first African artiste to sell out the Skyway Theatre Minneapolis, making a Billboard number one hit 'One Dance' with Drake, selling out the O2 Arena London, walking the runway as a model for Dolce and Gabbana, winning countless international awards among other notable milestone achievements.

More on This

Wizkid Honoured By Minnesota Governor in U. S.

Award winning Artist, Wizkid, has been honoured in the United States by the governor of Minnesota, Mark Dayton. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.