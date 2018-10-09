8 October 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Wizkid Honoured By Minnesota Governor in U. S.

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Wizkid

Award winning Artist, Wizkid, has been honoured in the United States by the governor of Minnesota, Mark Dayton.

Dayton, declared October 6 every year as Wizkid day.

According to the proclamation on his tweeter handle @wizkid, the artiste becomes the first African artiste to sell out Skyway Theatre on Oct.

The only other artist who has achieved same feat in Minnesota, is Beyonce .

Wizkid who just released "Fever" and "Master Groove", he's currently on tour in America.

NAN reports that Wizkid, recently walked the runway at the Dolce and Gabanna show in Milan, Italy.

He strutted alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell and musician Tinie Tempah.

The music star is also the first African artist to walk the runway at a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show with his music 'Soco' played at the background.

Wizkid started recording music at age 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed. (NAN)

More on This

Minnesota Governor Declares October 6 'Wizkid Day'

Surulere! Wizkid has arguably become Nigeria's greatest export in recent times. Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.