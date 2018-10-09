9 October 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Knuckleball Wins

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

The four-year-old son of Curved Ball (Australia), Knuckleball, won the 1800 meters ZNA Charity Handicap at Borrowdale Park over the weekend.

Bred by Clifton Stud for the Penny Fisher yard Knuckleball proved just how good he is if he shapes up in this company by winning by two lengths ahead of Heir Line. He went on to the pace, chased by Heir Line, with Simona biding her time further back.

However, there was no catching Penny Fisher's charge who was partnered by Francois Herholdt on irons.

Simona and Heir Line went head to head for second place, with Simona getting the edge. Twilight Trip ran fourth. Simona carried 60 kgs so this was a gallant effort, and Heir Line also ran a great race. The winner is owned by Mr V. Guppah, Mr R.H.S. and Mrs P. Beattie,and Mr D.H. and Mrs J.L. Cocksedge. It was Twilight Trip's first outing at Borrowdale Park and the five-year-old gelding is by Trippi (USA) out of a Jet Master mare. Previously based at Kenilworth, he had three wins (over 1600m and 1700m) and 10 places to his credit from 16 starts. Brendon McNaughton was the pilot.

Zimbabwe

