9 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: I Don't Have Social Media Accounts - IBB

Tagged:

Related Topics

A former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida, has distanced himself from all social media accounts in his name.

In a statement by his media office, Mr Babangida, popularly called IBB, particularly disclaimed Twitter handles making statements in his name.

The latest of such is a purported message of congratulations to Atiku Abubakar, who emerged presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the weekend.

See Mr Babangida's full statement below.

The attention of the media office to General Babangida GCFR, has been drawn to the existence of several twitter handles purportedly owned by the Former Military President

We wish to inform members of the public, particularly members of the social media community that General Babangida currently has no twitter handle.

Also, we wish to state categorically therefore, that the twitter handles bearing the name and photographs of General Babangida are fake and targeted at misleading unsuspecting members of the public.

Accordingly, we wish to advise all members of the social media community and the general public to be wary of the fake accounts and discountenance whatever message conveyed therein.

SIGNED MEDIA OFFICE GENERAL IBRAHIM BADAMASI BABANGIDA GCFR Former Military President & Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces 1 UPHILL DRIVE Minna 8th October 2018

Nigeria

IMF Predicts 13.5% Inflation for Nigeria in 2019

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that inflation rate in Nigeria will rise to 13.5 per cent in 2019. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.