8 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Road Accidents Claim Five Lives

Mbanza Kongo — At least five deaths and three injured are the result of three road accidents in the last 72 hours in Zaire province, said Monday in Mbanza Kongo, a source of the Civil Protection and Fire Service (SPCB).

One of the accidents, which killed four people and wounded another, occurred on the stretch between Musserra commune and the Nzeto municipal seat on the national road (EN100), according to a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior in the region, Manuel Mpanzo Kassua, in an interview to Angop.

The accidant was caused by the overturning of a light vehicle that was making the Luanda / Mbanza Kongo route, which was provoked by speeding.

The two other accidents, according to the source, took place in the municipality of Mbanza Kongo and consisted of a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle, as well as run over, with one death and two injured.

