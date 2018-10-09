Angola: Iska Conducts Scientific-Pedagogical Activities

Luanda — The High Polytechnic Institute of Kangonjo (ISKA), based in Cacuaco, 18km north of Luanda, held at weekend the 3rd scientific and pedagogical activities aimed at discussing the challenges of the university education in Angola, Angop learnt Monday.

The event was opened by the priest and university professor, Daniel Malamba, who discussed the topic on "the democratisation of Angolan society and its impact on university education", according to institution's note.

Students and teachers attended the seminar that reflected on social, didactic and pedagogical issues of higher education, general education, health and well-being of society, mental health of university students and hemorrhages in early pregnancy.

The event also analysed the topics such as "the investigative competences of the higher education teacher", "ethics and deontology in the practice of the teacher's profession", "the question of the automatic transition in general education and its implications in the teaching process".

Opened in 2011, ISKA is the first higher education institution in Cacuaco municipality, dedicated to the promotion of teaching and scientific research as well as the transmission of culture, science and technology.

ISKA runs more than 13 graduate courses, with some 761 students graduated.