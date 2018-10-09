Sumbe — The electrification of the farms in the municipality of Quibala, Cuanza Sul province, will soon facilitate the activity of the agrarian manufacturing units in the region.

In a statement to the press, the provincial director of the National Energy Distribution Company (ENDE), Rosário de Almeida said that this year's construction of the 16 MW Dala Kaxibo power substation will allow farms in the municipality of Quibala to benefit from energy.

He said that the ENDE will carry out a survey of the number of farms that could benefit from electricity in the coming days. He said that fruit of this new reality, agricultural entrepreneurs will be able to install factories of tomato processing, juice, among other products.

"The electrification of Dala Kaxibo is already attracting investors to the commune, which will guarantee local development," he said.