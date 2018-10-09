8 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ende to Electrify Farms in Quibala

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sumbe — The electrification of the farms in the municipality of Quibala, Cuanza Sul province, will soon facilitate the activity of the agrarian manufacturing units in the region.

In a statement to the press, the provincial director of the National Energy Distribution Company (ENDE), Rosário de Almeida said that this year's construction of the 16 MW Dala Kaxibo power substation will allow farms in the municipality of Quibala to benefit from energy.

He said that the ENDE will carry out a survey of the number of farms that could benefit from electricity in the coming days. He said that fruit of this new reality, agricultural entrepreneurs will be able to install factories of tomato processing, juice, among other products.

"The electrification of Dala Kaxibo is already attracting investors to the commune, which will guarantee local development," he said.

Angola

Traders Shun Nigeria's Crude, Scramble for Angola's

Crude traders yesterday sidelined crude coming from Nigeria but showed interest in specifications from… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.