8 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Artifact Explosion Kills One and Wounds Two

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
Sumbe — A 14-year-old teenager was killed and two others, aged 10 to 15, were seriously injured in the Chatala sector, in the Cela district, as a result of the explosion of a fuze mortar.

According to the head of the Emergency Bank of Surgery and Orthopedics of the Regional Hospital of Cela, Alfredo Pedro, the three brothers and their mother were in the field, saying that the deceased had taken a fuze and hit it against the spade detonated, causing them serious injuries to the brothers, but the mother had no injuries.

At that time, survivors, who have fractures in the upper limbs and abdomen, receive hospital treatment.

He advised the population to be careful and advise the competent authorities whenever they encounter strange objects.

This is the second accident with an explosive occurred in the last two months in the province of Cuanza Sul.

