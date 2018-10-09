Angola/Congo Defence, Security Commission Meets

Cabinda — Defence and Security Commission of Angola and Republic of Congo resumed Monday talks to re-launch the reinforcement of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting of the Commission at level of the Angolan province of Cabinda and the departments of Kouilou, Point Noire and Niari (Republic of Congo), halted 5 years ago, is reviewing the compliance with the recommendations emerged from the last meeting held in Point Noire.

The two subcommittees - Defence and Security, and Transactions and Socio Cultural Exchange - will discuss the border security between the provinces.

The parties are set to re-launch cooperation in the fields of trade, culture, exchange and the free movement of people and goods.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor of Cabinda, Eugénio Laborinho, said that the meeting will allow the participants to review the various aspects related to the defence and security of both provinces.

He added that the initiative will also help provide mechanisms to further strengthen the good relations between the two peoples.

The governor highlighted the good relations between Presidents João Lourenço (Angola) and Denis Sassou Nguesso (Republic of the Congo).

He said that the two statesmen are committed to the permanent struggle for peace on the continent, as well as in strengthening of bilateral ties between the two brother peoples.

The last meeting took place in Point Noire (Congo Brazzaville) five years ago.

The meeting is due to end Tuesday.