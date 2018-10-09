Zimbabwe: Chihoro Hails Chigowe, Murape

Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro has suggested the new set of coaches at the Glamour Boys have what it takes to transform the team and steer them from the Premiership drop zone.Lloyd Chigowe is now the head coach of the ailing giants with club legend Murape Murape deputising following the sacking of Lloyd Mutasa and his assistants two weeks ago.

The pair lost their first league game in charge of Dynamos 0-2 to leaders FC Platinum last week before bouncing back to guide the Glamour Boys past Herentals in the Chibuku Super Cup with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory, after the match have ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Long-serving team manager Chihoro has, however, suggested that Chigowe and Murape have the much-needed positive attitude towards the club.

"The team played well in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match against Herentals at Rufaro on Sunday. They are showing a lot of improvement in their approach and in our last league tie which we lost to FC Platinum, you could see more determination from the lads," said Chihoro.

He said the interim coaching pair could be the solution to the problems bedevilling the team at the moment.

"There is so much difference now, that Dynamos spirit which has not been showing is now evident. The zeal, determination and passion being shown by the players is just up to the level where the team should be. Maybe these values have been inculcated back by the new coaches, I don't know.

"But, when we are a united force, nothing is impossible. We are Dynamos and we have to remain a united front, I bet, we will go far.

"These coaches have what it takes to drive the team to Chibuku Super Cup glory. It takes character for the team to rally from behind to win the match in that penalty shoot-out against Herentals."

Chihoro said Dynamos were "a big institution and as such needed visionary coaches in the mould of Chigowe and Murape.

"It's not just about the players. We have not been seeing this, but the coaches have brought in the much-needed inspiration to the players. After a largely disappointing season, we are now looking more like Dynamos, doing like what the team is known for.

"The Chibuku Super Cup form will definitely transform into a better league performance. Like what I have said earlier, the first league match we played with these coaches (Murape and Chigowe) at the helm, was fantastic. We lost to leaders FC Platinum but we certainly gave them a good run for their money," Chihoro said.

DeMbare face CAPS United in their rescheduled Harare Derby fixture on Sunday at Rufaro.

The league encounter had been shelved for the past six weeks and Chihoro said it couldn't have come at a time like now when his club seem to be growing in confidence.

He predicted a tough game against the Lloyd Chitembwe side but was confident the Glamour Boys will sail through.

"Our next league tie against CAPS United wouldn't have come at an ideal time like when we are enjoying our game. "We no longer look at any opponent's pedigree, we are Dynamos and we know where we are at the moment.

"We are definitely going to survive relegation. It's just impossible to see us being relegated. We are Dynamos and we will survive on our own.

"The Harare Derby is coming on Sunday and we will fight for a win. We are inspired by the mere fact that we will be playing against CAPS United. We cannot lose twice to them in a single season.

"We know the match will be tough, very tough as with all other derbies which we have played previously but, we are fighting for our dear lives in the league so we are not going to give them much respect.

"We will be fighting for the badge, we are Dynamos and with new coaches at the helm, we are all confident the team will deliver," said Chihoro.