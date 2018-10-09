Zimbabwe: Mushowani Maintain Lead

MUSHOWANI Stars continued with their fine run in the Ruyamuro Service Stations Northern Region Division One race after defeating Herentals Under-20 at Chaminuka at the weekend. The Madziva-based outfit kept their six-point advantage at the top following a narrow 1-0 win.

Second-placed ZRP FC also had to labour for their 1-0 victory to Elvis "Chuchu" Chiweshe's Harare City Cub.

But third-placed Beta XI dealt themselves a major blow by suffering a 1-2 home loss to visiting Blue Jets and are now trailing the pacesetters by nine points.

Mushowani Stars coach Lavison Salous is however, not flattered by his team's six-point lead insisting the race is still wide open.

"We are still in the race and we will not get carried away as we still have 21 points to play for. Our focus will be on the games we are yet to play not the ones we have played.

"The Herentals Under-20 game is now water under the bridge and we look forward to our next assignment. I urge my boys to remain focused as there is a lot to play for," said Salous.

Northern Region Results:

Golden Valley 1, Karoi United 1; Cranborne Bullets 1, Blue Swallows 1; DZ Evangelical 0, Chegutu Pirates 0; Beta XI 1, Blue Jets 2; Banket United 0, Chinhoyi Stars 0; Ngezi Platinum U-19 0, PAM United 0; Trojan Stars 2, Al Buraak 0; Mushowani Stars 1, Herentals U-20 0.

Northern Region Log

P W D L F A P

Mushowani Stars 27 16 8 3 28 10 56

ZRP FC 27 14 8 5 29 17 50

Beta X1 27 13 8 6 25 16 47

Cranborne Bullets 27 11 13 3 30 15 46

Golden Valley 27 12 9 5 32 21 45

Trojan Stars 27 10 6 11 24 27 36

Karoi United 27 9 9 9 18 23 36

Herentals U-20 27 9 7 11 26 24 34

PAM United 27 8 10 9 26 28 34

Chegutu Pirates 27 7 12 8 18 20 33

Banket United 27 8 8 11 19 19 32

Ngezi U 19 27 7 11 9 19 22 32

Harare City Cubs 27 9 5 13 21 25 32

Blue Swallows 27 7 8 12 23 27 29

Alburaak 27 7 8 12 21 26 29

Blue Jets 27 5 12 10 22 27 27

DZ Evangel 27 6 8 13 14 27 26

Chinhoyi Stars 27 4 11 12 20 41 23

Central Region Results

ZPC Munyati 2, Black Eagles 1; vumbachikwe 1, MSU 2; Whawha 2, FC Lesaffre 1; Telone 2, FC Platinum U-19 1; Tongogara 1, Blanket Mine 0; Sheasham 1, Ivan Hoe Mine 1.