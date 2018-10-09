9 October 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mushowani Maintain Lead

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

MUSHOWANI Stars continued with their fine run in the Ruyamuro Service Stations Northern Region Division One race after defeating Herentals Under-20 at Chaminuka at the weekend. The Madziva-based outfit kept their six-point advantage at the top following a narrow 1-0 win.

Second-placed ZRP FC also had to labour for their 1-0 victory to Elvis "Chuchu" Chiweshe's Harare City Cub.

But third-placed Beta XI dealt themselves a major blow by suffering a 1-2 home loss to visiting Blue Jets and are now trailing the pacesetters by nine points.

Mushowani Stars coach Lavison Salous is however, not flattered by his team's six-point lead insisting the race is still wide open.

"We are still in the race and we will not get carried away as we still have 21 points to play for. Our focus will be on the games we are yet to play not the ones we have played.

"The Herentals Under-20 game is now water under the bridge and we look forward to our next assignment. I urge my boys to remain focused as there is a lot to play for," said Salous.

Northern Region Results:

Golden Valley 1, Karoi United 1; Cranborne Bullets 1, Blue Swallows 1; DZ Evangelical 0, Chegutu Pirates 0; Beta XI 1, Blue Jets 2; Banket United 0, Chinhoyi Stars 0; Ngezi Platinum U-19 0, PAM United 0; Trojan Stars 2, Al Buraak 0; Mushowani Stars 1, Herentals U-20 0.

Northern Region Log

P W D L F A P

Mushowani Stars 27 16 8 3 28 10 56

ZRP FC 27 14 8 5 29 17 50

Beta X1 27 13 8 6 25 16 47

Cranborne Bullets 27 11 13 3 30 15 46

Golden Valley 27 12 9 5 32 21 45

Trojan Stars 27 10 6 11 24 27 36

Karoi United 27 9 9 9 18 23 36

Herentals U-20 27 9 7 11 26 24 34

PAM United 27 8 10 9 26 28 34

Chegutu Pirates 27 7 12 8 18 20 33

Banket United 27 8 8 11 19 19 32

Ngezi U 19 27 7 11 9 19 22 32

Harare City Cubs 27 9 5 13 21 25 32

Blue Swallows 27 7 8 12 23 27 29

Alburaak 27 7 8 12 21 26 29

Blue Jets 27 5 12 10 22 27 27

DZ Evangel 27 6 8 13 14 27 26

Chinhoyi Stars 27 4 11 12 20 41 23

Central Region Results

ZPC Munyati 2, Black Eagles 1; vumbachikwe 1, MSU 2; Whawha 2, FC Lesaffre 1; Telone 2, FC Platinum U-19 1; Tongogara 1, Blanket Mine 0; Sheasham 1, Ivan Hoe Mine 1.

Zimbabwe

Mangoma's Coalition Merges Into Single Party

The opposition Coalition of Democrats (CODE) which contested the July 2018 elections with Elton Mangoma as its… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.