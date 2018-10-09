8 October 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Bullets Sack Coaches After Masters Defeat

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeromy Kadewere

Rodgers Yasin has been sacked as Nyasa Big Bullets head coach with Elijah Kananji, who had been Yasin's assiatnt, also kicked out.

Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya has confirmed the People's Team has parted ways with the coaches following slump in form lately which led to the team knocked out of the prestigious Carlsberg Cup.

In a letters terminating contract seen by Nyasa Times, Hiya thanked the coaches for their efforts and "wish them well in their future endeavours."

Bullets were booted out of the Carlsberg Cup on Saturday by Masters Security who proceeded to the finals 4-3 after post-match penalties after playing out a one-all draw in regulation time at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Nevertheless, the People's Team are still favourites to win the TNM Super League title as they lead the 16-team log table with 52 points from 22 games.

Haiya said Bullets have slackened on game intensity, but the loss to Masters Security appears to have been the final straw for both the club and the coaches.

Meanwhile, Bullets will kick-start their CAF Champions League preparations with an international friendly match against Zanzibar national champions Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi Sports Club (JKU SC) this Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Malawi

Mutharika Returns Home From New York

President Peter Mutharika on Monday returned from New York, United States of America (USA), where he attended the 73rd… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.