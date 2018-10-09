Malawi: Bullets Sack Coaches After Masters Defeat

Rodgers Yasin has been sacked as Nyasa Big Bullets head coach with Elijah Kananji, who had been Yasin's assiatnt, also kicked out.

Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya has confirmed the People's Team has parted ways with the coaches following slump in form lately which led to the team knocked out of the prestigious Carlsberg Cup.

In a letters terminating contract seen by Nyasa Times, Hiya thanked the coaches for their efforts and "wish them well in their future endeavours."

Bullets were booted out of the Carlsberg Cup on Saturday by Masters Security who proceeded to the finals 4-3 after post-match penalties after playing out a one-all draw in regulation time at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Nevertheless, the People's Team are still favourites to win the TNM Super League title as they lead the 16-team log table with 52 points from 22 games.

Haiya said Bullets have slackened on game intensity, but the loss to Masters Security appears to have been the final straw for both the club and the coaches.

Meanwhile, Bullets will kick-start their CAF Champions League preparations with an international friendly match against Zanzibar national champions Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi Sports Club (JKU SC) this Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.