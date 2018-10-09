9 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyan Wins Arsenal's 'Future Stars' Coaching Programme

By Geoffrey Anene

Kenyan coach Hamisi Mohamed has emerged the winner of the Arsenal FC and WorldRemit "Future Stars" coaching programme after defeating five other finalists from Africa.

Mohamed, who trains about 120 children aged between 8-17 years at his Young Talents Soccer Academy in Embul Bul in Ngong, garnered 35 per cent of the votes cast in a public vote on futurestars.worldremit.com from September 28 to October 5.

Mohamed fondly referred to us as coach "Kaka", will attend an exclusive training programme with Arsenal Football Schools in London fully sponsored by online money transfer service WorldRemit.

He beat Ahmed Ali from Somaliland, Adegun Shola (Nigeria), Innocent Yeboah-Num (Ghana), Titus Sanangurai (Zimbabwe) and the only woman who made the final six, South Africa's Tersia Davids.

A panel of judges from English Premier League giants Arsenal, including Simon McManus - head coach at Arsenal Soccer Schools - selected the final six from a shortlist of 25 individuals in September.

While making the announcement on Tuesday, Official Online Money Transfer Partner of English Premier League side Arsenal FC said: "Competing against five other youth football coaches from across Africa, Hamisi secured over 35 per cent of the votes on futurestars.worldremit.com. He will now prepare to travel to attend a customised training programme with Arsenal Soccer Schools in London - fully sponsored by digital money transfer service, WorldRemit."

Arsenal Soccer Schools encourage children to be active whilst learning to play football; with the emphasis placed on passing, movement, creativity, and technical development through teamwork.

