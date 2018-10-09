Kenya: DP William Ruto Warns Against Tribalism in Referendum Push

Deputy President William Ruto has warned politicians against putting the country into an election mode in the quest for a referendum to amend the Constitution.

He said it is wrong to introduce emotive issues that could divide the country along tribal lines and lose track on the development agenda set by the government.

Speaking at Umau stadium in Mbeere South, Embu County where he issued 12,000 title deeds for Gichiche, Riachina and Wachoro adjudication areas, Mr Ruto told Kenyans to avoid politicians keen on gaining mileage by escalating issues of national interest.

He called on politicians to ensure whatever they undertake is aimed at achieving unity and cohesion.

DEVELOPMENT

"Political competition ended long time ago and what is important is to deliver on development projects. Don't agree to be divided by politicians who don't have any development track record and are only interested in politics between elections.

"The government belongs to all of us whether you voted for us or not. Umeona hata yule mtu wa kitendawili sasa tunafanya na yeye (you have seen that even the opposition chief Raila Odinga is working with us)," said Mr Ruto.

Leaders who accompanied Mr Ruto called on the pro-referendum proponents to reveal the areas they want changed so that Kenyans can interrogate them and make an informed decision.

NOT AFRAID

Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga said many leaders in Jubilee are not afraid of the referendum but warned a section of politicians whom he accused of exploiting the call to change the Constitution for personal gain.

"Those who want the referendum (should know) we want it more. They should bring their questions and we give ours. We know the problems the government is facing. I was there in the clamour for the current Constitution. We don't want people who think they own the Constitution, the Constitution is ours," he said.

LOSE GAINS

Jubilee deputy chief whip Cecily Mbarire said women are afraid that they could lose the gains they have made in the Constitution and called for an open debate on the proposed changes.

"People should tell us what they want changed in the Constitution. They should come to members of public and ask for their views. We don't want people to come with a predetermined question. We want an all-inclusive process," said the nominated MP.

Manyatta MP John Muchiri warned against changing the Constitution with the sole aim of creating political seats for some people.

Mr Ruto explained that some roads were abandoned after the government diverted Sh13 billion meant for the projects to fund the 2017 repeat presidential election.