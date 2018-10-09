9 October 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Daylight Burglars Steal Over N$40 000 From Nampost

The Nampost branch at the Dr Frans Aupa Indongo Open Market in Oshakati lost about N$58 506 during a lunchtime burglary last Friday.

According to the Acting Public Relations Officer, Inspector Petrus Iimbili unknown suspects got away with about N$33 000 in cash, recharge vouchers valued at N$16 108 and revenue stamps valued at N$1085.

According to Iimbili, the suspects used an unknown object to gain entrance to the unmanned premises.

"It is alleged the staff member was on lunch and he only noticed the incident upon return," Iimbili said.

No suspect was arrested and investigation into the matter continues.

Still in Oshana Region, a 58-year-old man from Epembe collapsed and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The incident happened on Saturday at Iindangungu village.

The deceased allegedly died whilst eating dinner at his sister's house.

He was at the house to discuss funeral arrangements of a relative.

