9 October 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Tourists Cautioned About Crime On Secluded Roads

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Namibian Police in Erongo Region have issued a stern warning to motorists and tourists not to stop for any vehicles that appears to have run out of fuel or experience mechanical problems along deserted coastal roads as criminals use these tricks.

Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu says criminals pretending they have mechanical problems or under the pretence, their vehicles have run out of fuel have ambushed unsuspecting tourists after they pretended they need roadside assistance.

"Once people stop to assist them, these suspects rob them of their belongings," Iikuyu warned tourists and other motorists.

According to him, criminals have attacked tourists on secluded gravel roads in the surroundings of Uis, Usakos, Henties Bay and Spitzkoppe. Hence, he says tourists should be vigilant, especially when they stop for sightseeing.

"Criminals are really preying on our tourists and road users and hence we should be extra careful and rather not stop along deserted roads," he said.

He says in the latest incident, a group of Chinese tourists had their car window smashed when they stopped about 10 kilometres before Uis to take pictures. They lost several valuable items in the attack.

In another incident about two weeks ago, a couple in a rented car was attacked by two men who stopped in front of their vehicle with an empty fuel container. The suspects attacked the couple's car with a baseball bat as well as an axe.

They however managed to escape with the assistance of other tourists and alerted the police.

Earlier last month, two Chinese women were also attacked and robbed during sightseeing in the Spitzkoppe area.

Hence, he says, members of the public, road users as well as farmers using the gravel roads or staying in the hotspot areas should report suspicious vehicles, particularly those without number plates and those parked by the roadside.

2018-10-09 09:17:10 1 hours ago

Namibia

Two Die in Towing Accident

Two men died late Sunday evening between Usakos and Arandis when the rope used to tow their vehicle broke, resulting in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.