9 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Like Wizkid, D'Banj Also Takes to the Runway As He Walks Fashion Week in Johannesburg

Photo: D'Banj/Instagram
D'Banj
By Akinwale Akinyoade

Sensational Nigerian singer, D'Banj is the latest model in town! The Koko Master himself was spotted walking the runway at African Fashion International Johannesburg Fashion Week recently.

The superstar teamed up with South African designer David Tlale, as he showcased a suit while strutting comfortably down the runway.

Congrats To My Brother & Friend @davidtlale For A Successful Exhibition On the African Fashion International Johannesburg Fashion Week. Epic Night With The Display Of Over 100 looks By @davidtlale Was Unforgettable. Take A Look At The Highlights From The BTS of The Powerful Finale cc: @afi_Sa #AFIJFW

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on Oct 8, 2018 at 7:38am PDT

This is on the heels of fellow Nigerian music act, Wizkid also walking the runway some months back for Dolce and Gabbana in Milan.

