Nigeria: Aviation Minister Plans Stakeholders' Meeting Over Nigerian Air

Abuja — Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has disclosed plans to engage stakeholders to fast track the establishment of Nigeria Air.The ministry's Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs, James Odaudu said in a statement yesterday in Abuja.He said the Federal Ministry of Transportation (Aviation) was planning to organise the stakeholders meeting on October 23 to discuss the project and other issues in the aviation roadmap.

The planned meeting follows the criticisms that trailed the suspension of earlier arrangement to float the airline in December.The statement said the minister was aware of the plethora of opinions, comments and observations by stakeholders in the aviation sector, and members of the public on the issue.

It added: "In view of the general excitement generated earlier by the prospect of a new national airline coming on stream soon, and the massive reaction by members of the public in the wake of its recent suspension, it has become necessary to address some of the issues."

The deputy director said it had become necessary that the misinformation, allegations and opinions trending in the media be addressed to keep the public well informed on the status of the proposed national carrier.

He said interested members of the public would also be invited to the meeting to adequately address all issues associated with the project.The minister added that the forum would involve airline operators, regulators in the aviation sector, prospective investors and media practitioners.

Others are labour unions, aviation service providers, officials from the Ministry of Transportation and its agencies.Sirika added that other issues to be discussed under the roadmap of the Federal Government include the establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, as well as Aviation Leasing Company.

Citing strategic reasons, the minister had on September 19, announced the suspension of the process leading to the establishment of a national carrier by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).