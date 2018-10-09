Namibia: Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group Executives Serve Customers

Members of the Executive Leadership Team of Bank Windhoek and its holding company, Capricorn Group, joined the rest of the world in paying homage to customers and frontline staff in support of the International Customer Service Week held annually during the first week of October.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing positive customer experience within Bank Windhoek, kicked off on Monday, 1 October and concluded on Friday, 5 October and saw Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group's leadership experience being in the frontline of service to customers and were assisted by staff members.

Bank Windhoek's Managing Director (MD), Baronice Hans, closed off the week at the bank's Main Branch in Windhoek. She assisted at the bank's Enquiries desk. Twenty-six- year-old Lukas Kambili was one of the customers that Hans served. "It was an amazing opportunity to have spoken to the bank's managing director. I gave her my opinion on the bank's services and she listened as we also spoke about other services such as the Mobile App. I feel valued as a customer," said Kambili.

Hans thanked Kambili's loyalty towards Bank Windhoek and later said: "It is Bank Windhoek's aim to create great experiences for our customers. Therefore, the entire organisation needs to be connected with the realities of our staff and customers in every branch. This is the only way we can achieve service excellence."

Capricorn Group's MD, Thinus Prinsloo, who visited Bank Windhoek's Kudu Branch said: "What stood out for me is the tremendous energy observed from Kudu Branch's staff members. They were impressive as they served our customers. It was a great experience."

Customer service is a critical component of any successful organisation, as people are more inclined to do business with a company that creates a positive experience while accessing their products and services. Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, Chris Matthee, who also took part in the exercise, thanked the executives on behalf of the staff members and customers. "This frontline involvement was appreciated by staff and customers alike," he said.

At the end of the exercise, the executives applauded the staff members for their hard work and professionalism. "Our customers and frontline staff are critical. Without them, we cannot exist," said Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack, who serviced Bank Windhoek's Katutura Branch customers. "I enjoyed assisting our customers. As a 100% Namibian bank, we will continue providing service excellence to both our existing and potential customers at every touch point on a daily basis," said Pack.

Themed, Exceeding Expectations, Every Customer Every Time, Customer Service Week was established by the International Customer Service Association (ICSA) in 1984. Each year, thousands of companies around the world celebrate Customer Service Week. They represent leading financial, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, retailing, hospitality, communications, not-for-profit and educational organizations, as well as government agencies and more. Next year's event is scheduled to take place on Monday, 7 to Friday, 11 October 2019.