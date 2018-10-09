9 October 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Proper Remuneration of Military Key to Tackling Insecurity - Duke

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ejike Ejike

The presidential candidate for the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) Donald Duke has pledged to tackle insecurity and insurgency through proper remuneration of military personnel.

Duke, who stated this in Abuja after emerging the party's flag bearer in the 2019 presidential elections, said insecurity and insurgency were created by injustice and poverty among others. He also stated that when basic things are provided for the masses, these problems would have been handled. He also noted that proper remuneration for the military officers fighting insecurity would lift their morale to carry out their duties effectively. According to him, "Imagine a situation where you have military officers taken away from their families to different territory without proper care and remuneration, the officer would naturally be thinking of his family back home while fighting.

"It is only proper that you equip and give our military all the necessary support and remuneration to assure them of their well-being and this will boast their moral." Speaking on how he intends to tackle the economy, the former governor of Cross River State said the country needs to invest in people, agriculture and deviate from over dependence on oil. On tackling corruption, Duke said that he would address the symptoms of corruption such as lack of justice, unemployment, poverty among others, noting that when a government tackles the identified challenges, the issue of corruption would be easily handled.

Nigeria

IMF Predicts 13.5% Inflation for Nigeria in 2019

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that inflation rate in Nigeria will rise to 13.5 per cent in 2019. Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.