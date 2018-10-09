Nigeria: Proper Remuneration of Military Key to Tackling Insecurity - Duke

The presidential candidate for the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) Donald Duke has pledged to tackle insecurity and insurgency through proper remuneration of military personnel.

Duke, who stated this in Abuja after emerging the party's flag bearer in the 2019 presidential elections, said insecurity and insurgency were created by injustice and poverty among others. He also stated that when basic things are provided for the masses, these problems would have been handled. He also noted that proper remuneration for the military officers fighting insecurity would lift their morale to carry out their duties effectively. According to him, "Imagine a situation where you have military officers taken away from their families to different territory without proper care and remuneration, the officer would naturally be thinking of his family back home while fighting.

"It is only proper that you equip and give our military all the necessary support and remuneration to assure them of their well-being and this will boast their moral." Speaking on how he intends to tackle the economy, the former governor of Cross River State said the country needs to invest in people, agriculture and deviate from over dependence on oil. On tackling corruption, Duke said that he would address the symptoms of corruption such as lack of justice, unemployment, poverty among others, noting that when a government tackles the identified challenges, the issue of corruption would be easily handled.