9 October 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Two Die in Towing Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
...

Two men died late Sunday evening between Usakos and Arandis when the rope used to tow their vehicle broke, resulting in their car colliding with an oncoming truck. The two died on the spot.

According to the Namibian Police in the Erongo region, the accident occurred around 23h30 between Usakos and Arandis.

The deceased were identified as Nangolo Simon Kondjashili (41), believed to be the owner of the car and his passenger, Matias Tangi Iipumbu (42).

Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu says the duo had a breakdown in Usakos when a friend who was travelling in an Isuzu pickup from Oshakati to Windhoek assisted and towed their pickup.

"It is believed the towing rope broke about 50 kilometres from Usakos towards Arandis, resulting in Kondjashili who was steering the towed vehicle losing control and colliding with an oncoming truck. The truck driver was unharmed during the accident," said Iikuyu

The next of kin of the deceased was already notified and a case of culpable homicide is currently being investigated.

Namibia

Important to Share Land - Geingob

Lessons of the Second National Land Conference must be a caution to land owners about the importance to share, said… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.