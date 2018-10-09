Namibia: Two Die in Towing Accident

Two men died late Sunday evening between Usakos and Arandis when the rope used to tow their vehicle broke, resulting in their car colliding with an oncoming truck. The two died on the spot.

According to the Namibian Police in the Erongo region, the accident occurred around 23h30 between Usakos and Arandis.

The deceased were identified as Nangolo Simon Kondjashili (41), believed to be the owner of the car and his passenger, Matias Tangi Iipumbu (42).

Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu says the duo had a breakdown in Usakos when a friend who was travelling in an Isuzu pickup from Oshakati to Windhoek assisted and towed their pickup.

"It is believed the towing rope broke about 50 kilometres from Usakos towards Arandis, resulting in Kondjashili who was steering the towed vehicle losing control and colliding with an oncoming truck. The truck driver was unharmed during the accident," said Iikuyu

The next of kin of the deceased was already notified and a case of culpable homicide is currently being investigated.