Nigeria: Only Three Eagles in Uyo As Camp Opens for Libya

Super Eagles camp for the crucial AFCON 2019 qualifier against Libya opened yesterday in Uyo with just three players as early birds.

Udinese central defender in the Italian Serie A, William Troost-Ekong, Watford FC forward, Isaac Success and Semi Ajayi of Rotherham United (England) were the only players in camp as at last night.

Home-based Ikechukwu Ezenwa and South Africa based Daniel Akpeyi were reported to be heading to the team's Ibom Golf and Resort camp as at press time last night.

Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho was reported to have missed his flight from London to Lagos yesterday and is now expected to arrive Uyo today.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, told THISDAY last night that he expects a full house today for training to begin in earnest.

Ajayi made his debut for Nigeria when he was introduced in the 73rd minute as a substitute for injured Chidozie Awaziem in Eagles away match with Seychelles last month.

According to the Twitter handle of the Eagles, training will open today and continue on Wednesday while the Thursday and Friday's sessions will be closed after the first 15 minutes.

"Ahead #2019AFCONQ vs Libya. Media Alert! "Camp opens at Ibom Hotel on Monday, October. 8, 2018. Training sessions on Tuesday, October. 9 and Wednesday, October. 10 are open," the Tweet stated.

Meanwhile, Libyan Football Federation has confirmed to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), that the team will arrive the Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on Friday ahead of the match the following day.

According to the team's programme, the glory seeking Libyan will have a feel of the Akwa Ibom International Stadium turf same day before the match on Saturday.

The match officials from Democratic Republic of Congo will arrive Lagos on Thursday and take any available flight to Uyo same day.

Super Eagles who are third in the group standing are hoping to win and better the chances of qualification for the tournament next year in Cameroon.

The reverse fixture is slated for Stade Taieb Mhiri in the city of Sfax, Tunisia on Tuesday, 16th October.