9 October 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Minor Girl Survives Gunshot At Rundu

A 13-year-old girl from Tuhingireni informal settlement is recovering from a gunshot wound in the chest that she sustained during a shooting at their home in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the Namibian Police Force Crime Investigations Coordinator for Kavango East, Deputy Commissioner Bonifasius Kanyetu, the suspect is still at large and has not yet been identified.

"The firearm used in the act is still unknown and so is the suspect. The victim is Mestilde Nyama Mbambi, and she is admitted at the Rundu Intermediate Hospital. Although her condition is critical, she is stable," Kanyetu noted.

"While we were asleep, they threw stones at our roof and opened a gas bottle/container outside our door, whoever it was started shooting and some bullets entered the room through iron sheets. One of the bullets caught me, we were three in the room with one adult," Mbambi told New Era while laying down in her hospital bed yersterday.

"A case of attempted murder was opened. The suspect used a firearm and shoot in the sleeping room where the victim and other children were sleeping and the bullet struck the chest of the victim. No arrest has been made yet as suspect/s is still unknown but our investigations continue," Kanyetu said.

Namibia

