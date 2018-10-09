9 October 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Bezi Bar Murder Suspect Denied Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nzundamo Kabala, 35, was denied bail when he appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court yesterday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

According to the police report, Kabala was at Bezi bar situated along the Zambezi River, in Katima Mulilo on Friday night, when he allegedly started assaulting his long-time girlfriend Kahimbi Mahoto, when her cousin Falali Mahoto attempted to stop him.

Kabala opened fire and fatally shot 26-year-old Mahoto in the chest, and injured Kahimbi on the right arm. Kahimbi was rushed to the Katima Mulilo Hospital where she is reportedly in a stable condition.

The suspect was later arrested at Kalumba village some 10 kilometres south of Katima Mulilo while he was trying to flee. A pistol registered in his name and loaded with 12 bullets was found in his possession and another 16 rounds of ammunition for the same pistol.

The case was postponed to 06 December, to allow room for further investigations. Magistrate Boyd Namushinda presided while Astrid Hewicke appeared for the state.

Namibia

Two Die in Towing Accident

Two men died late Sunday evening between Usakos and Arandis when the rope used to tow their vehicle broke, resulting in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.