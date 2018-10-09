Botswana: Police VI Coach Happy With Team

Gaborone — Assistant coach of Police VI ladies team Boitirelo Odisitse says he is satisfied with the performance of the team in the Mascom Volleyball League this season.

The 'Lionesses' secured a top four league finish with one match to spare on Sunday after staging a rousing comeback to beat Mafolofolo 3-2 in a thrilling encounter played at Otse Police College.

Inspired by the combination of Chada Majaha, Lorato Chizake and Ashley Harujezu, Police overcame early jitters to win the first set 25-23.

However, Mafolofolo raised their performance levels with the likes of Gontle Goirwang, Priscilla Nthaga, Taboka Tema and Kelebogile Mahupela coming to the party to win the second set 25-18.

Police committed a lot of mistakes in the third set leading to Mafolofolo winning it 25-16 to establish a 2-1 lead.

Mafolofolo, which was fighting to finish in second place, started the fourth set on the ascendancy but stumbled near the end and allowed Police win the set 25-23 and force the match into a deciding set.

Buoyed by their narrow escape in the fourth set, Police totally dominated the deciding set and won it 15-9 to seal a massive victory against one of the strongest teams in the league.

"Our blocking and defence was not good at the start of the match, but towards the end we were blocking and defending well. My players have big hearts and they raised their heads after falling behind and we managed to move forward.

To beat a big team like Mafolofolo gives our players motivation because it's a new team with a mixture of new players and some old faces," said Odisitse, who guided the team in the absence of head coach Lee Tshipana.

After acquiring a number of good players before the start of the season such as Patricia Maribame, Cynthia Nfana, Lindy Tshipana, Ashley Harujezu, Lorato Chizake and Lebani Ntalecha, Police went on to finish on position four.

They collected 35 points after 10 victories and lost five.

They are remaining with one match to wrap up the campaign.

"We are happy with how we have performed this season. With the addition of the new players we have improved, and the performance of the team was fine.

We could have challenged for the title this season.

If it was not for lapses here and there we could have won more games and become number one," said the assistant coach.

Mafolofolo on the other hand have completed their campaign with 42 points from 13 victories and three defeats.

Meanwhile, Mag Stimela ladies team have clinched the league title for the first time in their history after beating Dynamites and Kutlwano 3-1 respectively on Saturday in Serowe.

Source : BOPA