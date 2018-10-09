Nigeria: Mercy Aigbe - No Governor Bought House for Me

Beautiful Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has debunked the rumours that a state governor bought a house for her in Lagos.

The actress who also has a clothing line and is brand ambassador to Naija Taxi, G Text and BK Unique Hair, reacted to the rumours on her Instagram page @realmercyaigbe, saying she bought the house with her hard work.

"Dear Bloggers, the mumu upcoming script writer! and association of instablog bad belle, jobless commentators... .this house you see in this picture was bought with my hard work and God's grace( not that I owe y'all an explanation)... ... ..since you have taken it upon yourselves to be in my business, pls employ a very good private investigator, a pastor, an Alfa or a Babalawo to help you in further investigations... .so you won't be peddling stupid rumours that has no iota of truth in it!... .let me quickly warn you that more is coming oh!!!

Because something HUGE is cooking 😄😁😁😁

I am just getting started 😁😁💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

Just one house una wan DIE !!!!!!

Wait till you see what is next!... ..

RADARADA... ... .

In another post, she wrote:No one saw all my late night shoots! Shooting almost 24hrs, No one saw my being on set back to back!!!!... ..No one saw all those times I carry Goods on my head in London, LA, New York, Turkey, Vietnam and all... ... ..

No one sees my endorsements and influencing deals... ...

Almost 15years as an Actor, I buy a house, they see it as a big deal! They try to tag every wealthy man they know to my Sucess because they just can't comprehend how and why a woman should be successful ... ...

Y'all wait till I open my Complex, then maybe y'all will kuku take poison untop my matter 😂😂😂

I am just getting started 💪👊

#strongwoman

The posts have triggered many reactions and Mercy's house was number one trending issue on Nigerian Twitter Tuesday.

Omojuwa was one of the people who came to her defence with this tweet: