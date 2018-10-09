9 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Longest Serving Teacher, Missionary in Nigeria, Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Catholic Diocese of Makurdi has announced the death of Rev Fr. Angus Fraser, believed to be the longest serving teacher and missionary in Nigeria.

Fraser, who was aged 87, was born on April 8 1931 and hailed from a Caribbean Island country called Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Announcing the death in a statement on Monday in Makurdi, Fr Jude Ortese, chancellor of the diocese, said Fraser was the founding principal of Mount Saint Gabriel's college, Makurdi in 1971 and also founded the Via Christi society.

Ortese said the Catholic church "was saddened to announce the death of Very Revd Fr Angus Fraser, the founding Principal of Mt St Gabriel's Secondary School(MSG) Makurdi and founder of Via Christi Society".

Ortese said Fraser died on the night of October 7, after a brief illness at Princess Royal Hospital, Farnborough, near Orpington, United Kingdom, where he was receiving treatment.

Otese, however, said burial arrangements would be communicated later.

The News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) reports that the late priest was appointed principal of MSG on July 9, 1971,while the school was founded in January, 1964.

In 2003, Fraser was given a National Award of Member, Federal Republic of Nigeria MFR ,under the then President Obasanjo's regime and was honoured with the "Lifetime Achievement Awards" by the Former US President,Mr Bill Clinton, as the "Best Teacher in Nigeria.

Fraser also bagged the THISDAY prestigious award of the "Longest serving Principal in Nigeria" in Abeokuta ,Ogun in 2013.

NAN also reports that the priest taught highly placed Nigerians including; one time Senate President, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, late Sen. Emmanuel Okpede, former Rep. Terngu Tsegba, Herman Hembe and ex Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Michael Aondoakaa (SAN).

Others are two incumbent priests, their Lordships Most Rev. Dr. William Avenya and Most Rev. Dr. Peter Adoboh, bishops of Makurdi and Katsina-ala dioceses respectively.

Amongst those he taught are politicians, Politicians, technocrats, dons, musicians and captains of industry.

NAN

Nigeria

IMF Predicts 13.5% Inflation for Nigeria in 2019

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that inflation rate in Nigeria will rise to 13.5 per cent in 2019. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.