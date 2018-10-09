Nigeria: Niger Delta Agitators Charge PDP to Retake Nigeria

Yenagoa — NIGER Delta agitators have urged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and patriotic Nigerians "to recapture the country and build a future for the people."

The campaigners, on the platform of 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, in a statement by their leader, self-styled "General" Izon Ebi, congratulated the PDP "for its sincerity and commitment to rekindling the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians."

Ebi stated: "We salute the party for its determination to take back Nigeria. We sincerely thank and commend them for setting the pace and laying the foundation for an egalitarian society where equity and justice will reign supreme."

"We assure them of our support for the simple act of conducting the best, transparent, acceptable process in the history of our great nation Nigeria in the 21st century.

"We, therefore, celebrate with the PDP and advise the party and Nigerians of goodwill to focus on the great task of reclaiming Nigeria and building a future for our children and fulfil the dreams of our founding fathers. Nigeria will be great again."