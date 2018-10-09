9 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Niger Delta Agitators Charge PDP to Retake Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emma Amaize

Yenagoa — NIGER Delta agitators have urged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and patriotic Nigerians "to recapture the country and build a future for the people."

The campaigners, on the platform of 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, in a statement by their leader, self-styled "General" Izon Ebi, congratulated the PDP "for its sincerity and commitment to rekindling the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians."

Ebi stated: "We salute the party for its determination to take back Nigeria. We sincerely thank and commend them for setting the pace and laying the foundation for an egalitarian society where equity and justice will reign supreme."

"We assure them of our support for the simple act of conducting the best, transparent, acceptable process in the history of our great nation Nigeria in the 21st century.

"We, therefore, celebrate with the PDP and advise the party and Nigerians of goodwill to focus on the great task of reclaiming Nigeria and building a future for our children and fulfil the dreams of our founding fathers. Nigeria will be great again."

Nigeria

IMF Predicts 13.5% Inflation for Nigeria in 2019

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that inflation rate in Nigeria will rise to 13.5 per cent in 2019. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.