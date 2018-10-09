Liberia: Ex-Miss UN Establishes Orphanage

In an effort to buttress Government's effort in addressing the living conditions of underprivileged Liberians, a charity group, 'Let's Help' has been established and officially launched in Liberia.

The humanitarian group was established by Mollyn Duwelee Jarbo, 2016 Miss United Nations.

Speaking at the launch of the program in Paynesville, Miss Jarbo said she and her co-founder, Miss Vashsti George decided to establish the organization to identify with the orphans and share with them the joy of live.

Miss Jarbo said the organization endeavors to seek the needs of orphans vulnerable Liberians including women and children, especially people living with disabilities across the country.

She explains: "Let's Help will provide clothing, educational and hygienic materials, food, medical and other needed items to the less privileged."

During the launch of the organization, the organization donated several assorted food items, including rice, drinks, popcorn, etc as a way of putting smile on the faces of the children who will be direct beneficiaries.

The former Miss United Nations told the gathering that "The future of a nation lies in the development of its people, especially women and children. So I'm calling on all meaningful Liberians to identify and assist the needy in their respective communities".

The launching ceremony was attended by a number of philanthropists including Miss Goretti Itoka, Miss Liberia 2016/2017 second runner-up, Kindness Wilson, Miss Grand Gedeh County, Asatu Toure, Face of Paynesville, and Davidetta L. Bainda, second runner-up Miss J.J. Roberts 2016/2017.