The Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Liberia has criticized attempt or calls to establish a judicial oversight committee at the Legislature, something he considers as a 'wrong proposal.'

Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor said the Judiciary is surprised to hear such a call from an unlikely source.

The Chief Justice spoke Monday at the opening of the October Term of Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

Chief Justice Korkpor said while he would make more comments on the matter at the appropriate time, but "suffice it to say for now that such a call does not only undermine the independence of the Judiciary but it also directly assails the doctrine of separation of power enshrined in our organic law, the constitution."

The Chief Justice said the Supreme Court will continue to work to ensure that it remains a neutral, non-aligned and non-political branch of government -a sanctuary to which the injured and distressed, irrespective of color, creed, and religion or political persuasion can seek justice.

"We will continue to protect the liberty and freedom of all. It should be clear by now, judging from our many positions and opinions that this court favors no particular person or institution, including the Government. Of course, if the government is in the right, we will not hesitate to say so," Justice Korkpor stated.

The Chief Justice assured that the Supreme Court will remain only on the side of the law.

He called on party litigants who have matters before the Court not to harbor fear or apprehension of the expected outcome of their cases, adding "your fate will be decided solely on the facts and the laws applicable."

For his part, Justice Minister Frank Musah Dean said there is a growing trend of lack of respect and adherence to the rule of law in Liberia.

"This attitude now permeates our society and can be seen in every aspect of our existence, ranging from traffic violations to rape, murder, drug abuse, illegal strikes buy workers, illegal protests and misconduct by officials of government. This is a dangerous trend and threatens the peace, security and the gains made over the years," he noted.

He disclosed that the government intends to shortly convene a meeting among various state actors and opinion leaders to include civil society, religious communities, human rights institutions and law enforcement agencies to discuss the deteriorating trend of lawlessness in Liberia.

He pointed out that the faith of the common man in the judicial system is shaky to say the least.

Minister Dean said while a call or proposal for the establishment of a judicial oversight committee within the legislature will undermine the doctrine of separation of power as enshrined in the constitution, the judiciary must embark on self-cleansing.

"We must work assiduously at self-cleansing to restore the respect, faith and confidence of the common people in our judiciary and the rule of law. Our courts' judgments and actions must be grounded in and have the support of law, and must be seen as fair, judicious and impartial. Our courts judgments must carry the moral authority required to demand compliance," he stressed.