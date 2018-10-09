Kenya: Khaligraph Jones Wins Best Rap Act At Afrimma Awards, Heartbreak for Tanzanians

The fifth edition of the Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards 2018 (Afrimma) was held at House of Blues in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday to fete Africa's best artistes.

Kenyan rapper Khaligrah Jones won the Best Rap Act of the Year, while the Papa Dennis won Best Gospel Artiste of the Year.

It was heartbreak for Tanzanian artistes who were nominated on various categories as they returned home empty handed.

Nigerian superstar Wizkid won Song of the year Award and Yemi Alade clinched Best Female Artiste of the Year Award.

Congolese singer Fally Ipupa bagged three awards, while the Humanitarian Award went to Nigerian singer Mr Flavour.

Khaligraph beat ten other entries, including South Africa's hip-hop artistes Casper Nyovest and Nasty C, to win the Best Rap Act.

Taking to his Instagram page, Papa Jones expressed appreciation for the award with a simple post "... GLORY BE TO GOD. #AFRIMMA 2018 #BestRapAct.."

GLORY BE TO GOD.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #afrimma2018 #bestRapactAfrica

Papa Dennis beat bigwigs like Willy Paul and Gloria Muliro who have dominated the gospel scene for more than five years

I am honoured to receive the Best Gospel Artiste #AfrimmaAwards2018 and so incredible proud of my entire team #MalizaUmaskini#my fans

Other winners at the event included Uganda's Eddy Kenzo - East African Artist of the year, Fally Ipupa for Artist of the Year (Overall).

This year, Afrimma added a new category - Afrimma Achievers Award - which included nominees from other fields of entertainment and sports. Among the big nominees recognised was Kenya's famed actress Lupita Nyong'o and the host of the Daily Show, Trevor Noah.

See full winners list below:

Song of The Year

Wizkid - Soco (Winner)

Best Female West Africa

Yemi Alade - Nigeria (Winner)

Best Rap Act

Khaligraph Jones - Kenya (Winner)

Best Newcomer

Ykee Benda - Uganda (Winner)

Best Male East Africa

Eddy Kenzo - Uganda (Winner)

Best Male Central Africa

Fally Ipupa - Congo (Winner)

Best Gospel

Papa Dennis - Kenya (Winner)

Artiste of The Year

Fally Ipupa- Congo (Winner)

Best Francophone

Toofan - Togo (Winner)

Best African Group

Toofan - Togo (Winner)

AFRIMMA Video of The Year

Wizkid - Soco (Winner)

Best Dj Africa

Dj Dollar - Senegal (Winner)

Humanitarian Award

Mr Flavour (Winner)