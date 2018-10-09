Kenya: This Is How the New Wakulima Market Is Looking Like

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has shared an update of the ongoing construction of the new Wakulima Market along Kangundo road.

The two storey market complex in the final stages of construction with white and blue painting already done.

The market complex features stalls inside that are complete with steel roll-up doors.

It is expected to accommodate 7,000 traders currently operating at the old Wakulima Market on Landies Road whose initial capacity is 300.

Sonko said the new market is scheduled for completion in December.

An overpass linking Enterprise Road to Industrial Area and Haile Selassie Avenue is expected to take up the space occupied by the old Wakulima Market.

Nairobians are however still in critical, asking if indeed feasibility studies were done to have the market moved all the way to Kangundo road.

Plans to end Nairobi's hawkers' menace and improve the city's infrastructure, including markets, are at an advanced stage, following the completion of New Wakulima Market along Kangundo road. pic.twitter.com/EagZBgMH4X

- Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) October 8, 2018

Austine Tile wrote; "Centralization of market won't solve hawkers menace, hawkers always attracted by moving people mostly passages ... you better channels bus stages near market that will be better one."

Bita Emmanuel added; "Its about the high purchasing power by the would be customers that attract hawkers to CBD. Matatu terminus is the pivot for the stubborn hawkers to stay in town. Remove matatus from town and the menace will be a thing of past bw gavana."

Ndungu Njambi questioned; "Excellent mheshimiwa but I doubt the number of hawkers who will relocate. You know when you starting a business, you must locate it where there is immediate customers. Hawkers rely on passenger dropped in the CBD, who will buy for them at kangundo road?"

Anthony Alex Irungu stated; "Well, call me pessimistic but this will not solve the hawking menace. Hawkers take their goods closer to their customers. The hawking problem in the CBD is bigger than building of markets in the suburbs and requires a lot of critical thinking and problem solving approaches."