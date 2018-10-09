Liberia: ANC Chairman Denies Party Funded 'Bring Back Our Money' Protest

Mr. Gould: "ANC has nothing to do with protest, but recognizes the rights of protesters."

Lafayette Gould, chairman of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), has denied a report that the party provided financial support to the organizers of the "Bring Back Our Money" protest.

Mr. Gould's statement is in response to accusations on social media that the party provided funds to the organizers of the demonstration to purchase megaphones and banners.

Speaking on the Truth FM morning, Mr. Gould described the accusation as baseless and something that is meant to distract people's attention from the real issue, which is the alleged missing L$15.5 billion.

"We did not fund any protest. Maybe if we had, it could have been larger. We fund no protest, but rather we support the protesters' right to freedom of assembly. It is lawful to protest and there is no shame in doing that because it is something the constitution allows.

"This is not a fight against CDC or the government of President George Weah. Those who are talking about this are the good people, but those who have siphoned the money are the bad people. I'm not sure whether they are more than 10 in numbers.

"Let's stop this blame game. The money in question, L$15.5 billion, is not small money; so let us join our voices together to get the facts surrounding this alleged missing money. We are people that love this government and want it to succeed," Mr. Gould said.

He also distanced the ANC from the protesters' call for smart sanctions on Liberia, although they agreed with the protesters' call for an independent investigation.

"As a party, we only agreed to support the rights of the protestors and called for an independent investigation, but the party does not have any official position on the protestors' call for smart sanctions," Mr. Gould said.

On the call for a second protest, he said the party cannot stop Liberians from expressing their dissatisfaction, but they should do it in a peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gould has expressed his party's dissatisfaction over the manner in which the investigation is being handled, without any international experts on the team.

"We were happy when we learned that the government has requested for help from our partners to assist with the investigations. But all of a sudden, that is no longer the case. We are not prepared to take anything else," he added.

Robin Dopoe