8 October 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pro-Tempt Remains Uncertain

By Tonita Copson

The Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate Albert Chie says he cannot confirm when the Liberian Senate will resume for a special session to discuss the ongoing money saga.

Recently, there have been speculations that the Legislature was reconvening in a special sitting to probe the alleged missing billions.

Speaking to Legislative reporters over the weekend, Pro-temp Chie said any special session of the legislature outside of their working periods has to be done through a proclamation by the President.

He indicated that the team is already investigating the alleged missing L$16 billion, and there was no need to comment on the issue.

He said as far as they are concerned, the legislature will reopen next year January and the Liberian Senate is looking if there is possibility for a special session.

It can be recalled that the House of Representatives issued a statement announcing that the body will reconvene a special Session in the coming days to address some pressing national issues including the controversial missing money.

"Opening of the Legislature outside of its normal working period should be in line with the Constitution," he added.

He said article 32 (b) of the Liberian constitution requires that in order for the legislature to resume special section outside of the normal working periods, it has to be done through a proclamation from the President.

Pro-temp Chie told reporters that the leadership of the Liberian Senate will be celebrating its first anniversary since it took over.

"As we speak now all roads leading to the southeast are not passable and my people and myself are suffering," he said.

He said bad road conduction is posing problems to his constituency visit.

