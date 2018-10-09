8 October 2018

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: In Missing Money Saga, CDC Wants LP Investigated

The Chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mulbah Morlu says he wants the opposition Liberty Party of Senator Yongblee Kangar-Lawrence investigated over the use of new pickups during the 2017 Legislative and Presidential Elections.

According to Morlu, the party should be investigated or invited by the investigative team setup by President George Weah to probe the circumstances surrounding the alleged disappearance of LRD15.5billion between the Freeport of Monrovia and the Central Bank of Liberia, CBL.

Morlu pointed out that Liberty Party needs to be investigated to know the sources of its income during the 2017 Elections insinuating that it might have been that the party received some of the reported missing money being discussed in Liberia to run its campaign.

The ruling party chairman is on record for alleging that he along with others saw pickups filled of cartons of newly printed Liberian dollars banknotes down Waterside at the National Housing and Saving Bank and headed for unknown locations or destinations, something the Central Bank of Liberia has since denied.

Despite contradictory statements from top government officials, including Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and Information Minister, Lenn Eugene Nagbe and CDC Chairman Mulbah Morlu, they were not included on the list of people barred from leaving the country pending the investigation of missing billions Liberian dollars bank notes, but President George Weah upon his return from the UN General Assembly last week angrily stated that the media will form part of the investigation since they may have more information to help the investigative team.

